Pa Ranjith Wishes Chiyaan Vikram And Shares The Intense Making Video Of Thangalaan

South Indian ace actor Chiyaan Vikram is celebrating his 57th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his next 'Thangalaan' shared the first look poster and stunned all his fans with his unique appeal. It is all known that Vikram gives his 100% for his role and he proved it time and again. Once again he shocked all his fans with his look in his Thangalaan and made us go jaw dropped. Well, the Thangalaan movie is being directed by Pa Ranjith and he came up with a complete different story this time. The filmmaker also wished his lead actor on this occasion and shared the making video on his Twitter page…



Along with sharing the making video, Pa Ranjith also wrote, "Happy birthday to my #Thangalaan, @chiyaan sir. Presenting you a slice of flesh, a grand making visual video of Thangalaan as our humble tribute to Chiyaan. https://youtu.be/VSaky5ZMGCY #HBDChiyaanVikram #ThangalaanMaking @chiyaan @kegvraja @StudioGreen2 @officialneelam".

The video showcased Vikram and Pa Ranjith team working hard for the movie… The glimpse of the war between Vikram and his opponents is shown on the video. His complete de-glamour look and long braided hair made him own a unique appeal.

Even Vikram also thanked PA Ranjith by jotting down, "Thanks pa. Enjoying #Thangalaan the way you must have enjoyed #SarpattaParambarai".

According to the sources, the movie deals with Tamil workers life and that too linked with Kolar Gold Fields taking us back to pre-Independence period. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, and Hollywood star Daniel Caltagirone.

Thangalaan is being directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green and Neelam Productions banners. GV Prakash Kumar is tuning the scores for this movie while A Kishor Kumar is the cinematographer.