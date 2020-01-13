Pongal Box Office Clash Of Titans: Will Dhanush's Pattas Beat Rajinkanth's Darbar?

This Pongal (Sankranthi) is going to be extra special for the fans of Thalaivar as not just one there are two films from his home camp. We just saw the release of the Kollywood superstar's Darbar which is doing well at the box office. Now, come Pongal and it will be the turn of his son-in-law Dhanush's Pattas to woo the audience to theatres.

Darbar is doing the well in A,B and C centres and the Murugadoss movie which features Rajini in the role of a police office after a long time is a visual treat for his fans. Rajinikanth plays a tough cop who deals with the drug menace in the city of Mumbai. Murugadoss has showcased Rajini just like the way fans wish and it has turned out to be an instant hit with audience going ga ga over it.

Next, like we said, it will be Dhanush to entertain the audience in Pattas. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on January 15, Pongal. The advanced booking of tickets is already open for the movie and they are selling like hot cakes in all centres. Going by the trend, trade analysts predict that Dhanush's Pattas will create a record for highest advanced booking of tickets.

Pattas will be released in over 1500 screens and is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi. Dhanush and Durai Senthil Kumar have collaborated for the second time after Kodi so expectations are riding high. Trade pundits say that in all probability, Dhanush's Pattas will get the highest opening considering it will be a festive holiday. In South India, while most actors love to follow the Sankranti sentiment to release their movies in theatres, fans too have a habit of watching a new release with the entire family on festive occasion to make their celebrations special. This will work to the advantage of movies which hit theatres around Pongal.

Now, with Darbar collections already in and Pattas preparing to open in theatres, it remains to be seen if the Dhanush movie can break the record set by Darbar at box office. This Pongal will see a huge clash of the titans -- between that of a veteran superstar and his son-in-law. Let's see who will emerge as the Pongal Box office winner.

Dhanush is playing dual roles in Pattas for the first time. Mehreen Pirzaada and Sneha will be the female leads. Vivek Mervin's songs are already a hit and topping the charts. Will the movie deliver on the audience expectations? One more day to go for the verdict.