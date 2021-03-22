Prakash Raj Heaps Praises On Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa

Multilingual actor Prakash Raj has showered high praises on the movie 'Yuvarathnaa'. The actor has said that this movie gave him a lot of happiness in the course of his film Journey all these years.

The actor was speaking on the occasion of the telease of the trailer of the movie "Yuvarathnaa".

"Big budget, and high profile mega movies are not new to me. I have done enough movies. I have travelled all over the country. This is a movie which is special and is needed for the society. That is why I acted in this movie," stated Prakash Rai.

"This movie was not done for the sake of dance or fight, or fans or just because there is market. This movie was done to convey good message in terms of values to the society. This is what is special about Appu," said the actor, lauding the efforts of Puneeth.

Yuvarathnaa will be released on April 1 in both Kannada and Telugu languages.

The movie is Produced under the banner Hombale films and is directed by Santhosh Anandaram. Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyesha, Dolly Dhananjay, Diganth, Prakash Rai, Rangayana Raghu, Sonu Gowda and others are seen in the star cast.