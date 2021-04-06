Radha Ravi Moves On From Nayanthara to Kamal Haasan

Election canvassing is going on in full swing in Tamil Nadu. Some Kollywood actors and actresses are canvassing for different parties.



Senior Tamil actor Radha Ravi, who was sent out of DMK party for speaking ill about actress Nayanthara is canvassing on behalf of BJP. Now, the actor has again spoken ill not only about Nayanthara, but also about the son of DMK leader Stalin.

Radha Ravi let his tongue loose about Udayanidhi Stalin. While speaking during election canvassing, Radha Ravi tried to justify that he had not spoken ill about Nayanthara.

"They did not believe me (DMK) when I said that I didn't speak ill of Nayanthara. Even media channels said the same thing. At last, I had to admit myself about speaking against her and said "do whatever you want," said Radha Ravi.

They temporarily suspended me saying that I have spoken against Nayanthara. Then, I voluntarily came out of the party. My question to them is who is Nayanthara? What's the relationship between you and her. What is your problem when I talk about her. What can I do if Udayanidhi and Nayanthara have a relationship? asked Radha Ravi.

When Radha Ravi spoke Ill of Nayanthara in the year 2019, the actress had expressed her anger. She had alleged that Radha Ravi had resorted to a cheap and vulgar way to draw the attention of the media, with his sexist comments.

Radha Ravi had spoken Ill of actor Kamal Haasan also a few days ago. "I have come here to ask you to be careful about Kamal Haasan. How can he protect the people of the state when he couldn't safeguard his own three women. (His three former wives). However, Tamil Nadu election activities have got up. Kamal Haasan, Khushboo, Udhayanidhi Stalin are in the fray in the upcoming elections. Voting will take place on April 6 and counting will be done on May 2.