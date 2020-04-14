Raghava Lawrence Remuneration For Laxmmi Bomb Will Shock You

Raghava Lawrence, the name brings to mind his character in the much successful movie Kanchana which also had a sequel. The movie was remade in Kannada too. the sequel in Tamil was called Muni 2.

Now, the actor-turned-director is all set to make his Hindi directorial debut with the Bollywood remake of Kanchana. The film is titled Laxmmi Bomb and has raised the expectations of the audience considering the fact that it stars none other than Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar in lead role.

The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tushar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Raun Arora in key roles. The film is being produced jointly by Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios banner.

Now, we all told you that Lawrence donated generously to the corona relief fund. He stated in a social media post that he was contributing a whopping 3 crores to the relief fund as well as for the welfare of film industry workers.

He also announced that he would be next seen in the sequel to Rajinikanth's hit movie Chandramukhi. The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and directed by P Vasu who also directed the Kannada sequel Aptha Rakshaka starring late actor Dr Vishnuvardhan.

The latest buzz is that Raghava Lawrence has received a plum remuneration for his Bollywood directorial debut Laxmmi Bomb. If a report doing the rounds is anything to by, then Lawrence will be paid a huge sum of 50 crores for his Bollywood project for the Hindi remake of Muni.

Now, isn't it much much higher than Shankar or Murugadoss? Just asking. But we have no doubt that when it comes to Raghava Lawrence he is worth every penny paid to him knowing what a fine choreographer, actor and director he is and we can expect quality output from him.

Akshay Kumar's Laxmi Bomb is all set to hit theatres on May 22. Now, with corona lockdown, the release date might be pushed further unless the makers have already begun the post-production works.

The Chandramukhi sequel with Raghava Lawrence in the lead role is expected to go to sets soon after the lockdown ends. Stay tuned for updates.