Rajinikanth asks new gen director to write a script for him

One film which was heartily appreciated by the young cinema viewers was the recently released 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' which was a surprising, refreshing kind of a film aimed at the under-35 audience. The film dubbed into Telugu, released in February last and starring Dulquer Salman and Ritu Verma was received well in the two States of AP and Telangana, despite a not-so-great publicity. The OTT exposure gave it a wider reach too, all over.

It has been reported in a section of the Tamil media that Rajinikanth called that film's director Desingh Periyasamy and asked him to ready a script for him too. This was a tweet made by the latter himself who is now regretting that it has gone viral. All the same, the Superstar is now very keen to keep himself commercially viable even as the next gen stars like Ajith and Vijay have overtaken him comfortably in the recent past, as far as BO collections go.