Rajinikanth Calls Up Ailing Fan

Kollywood Superstar Rajnikanth has yet again exhibited his large-heartedness in a heart-touching gesture towards one of his ailing fans.

A person, one Mr Muthu Mani who established Rajnikanth fans association about 45 years ago was admitted into a hospital due to severe infection in his lungs. And the Kollywood thalaiva, after learning about this is said to have spoken to him. Rajnikanth is said to have filled him with courage with his words of kindness. Rajinikanth is said to have assured him and his family of all financial assistance.

The Tamil superstar is said to have spoken to his wife also who got some solace from his words. Rajnikanth is said to have had a heart to heart conversation with the Rajini fan association founder. The audio of Muthumani speaking to the superstar has gone viral on social media. Muthu Mani has said that he has tested negative for corona and is being given medicines every day at the Madurai hospital. The fan who became emotional during the course of his conversation can be heard telling the star "You are the father, mother, and God for my family, I was in great pain and depression for the past few days but now I am enthused after you called me."Rajnikanth has assured him that he would stand by him and asked him not to worry about anything.

A superstar caring so much about his fan is a big deal. This is why Rajinikanth is one of the most loved celebrities in India, thanks to his humility and love he showers upon his fans. Thalaivar fans who heard this news are thrilled and are again saying that Rajinikanth is unmatchable.

Rajinikanth has been in the south Indian film industry for 45 years now. He made his debut in Apoorva Ragangal and ever since he has never looked back.