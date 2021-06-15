Rajinikanth flies to the USA

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to fly to the USA once again for his medical treatment. The star actor has completed the shoot for his portions in his upcoming film Annatthe and he is going to relax for a bit in the USA. From time to time, Rajinikanth leaves for the USA for getting himself rejenuvated. Now, it is time for him to do the same.

Ever since he wrapped up the shoot of the movie, Rajinikanth has been waiting to leave for the USA. The actor is waiting for the lockdown restrictions to come to an end. Rajinikanth is yet to sign a new film but he has listened to some new scripts from a couple of directors.

On the other hand, Siva directed Annatthe and he is planning to release the film for Diwali this year. More details on this project will come out soon.