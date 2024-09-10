Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ unveils first song ‘Manasilayo’

Lyca Productions' much-awaited action drama Vettaiyan, starring superstar Rajinikanth, has created a buzz with the release of its first song, "Manasilayo." The Tamil version of the track, a grand and celebratory number, introduces a unique tribute by recreating the voice of the late legendary singer Malaysia Vasudevan through artificial intelligence. This innovative approach has struck an emotional chord with fans.

The Telugu version of "Manasilayo," sung by Nakash Aziz, Anirudh Ravichander, Arun Kaundinya, and Deepti Suresh, brings vibrant energy to the scene, with lyrics by Srinivasa Mouli. The song, reminiscent of Rajinikanth’s hit track "Chumma Kizhi" from Darbar, features a powerful welcome scene for the superstar’s character. It also cleverly references Rajini’s recent blockbuster Jailer.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan boasts a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan (making his Tamil debut), Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The film marks Rajinikanth and Bachchan’s first collaboration in 33 years, making it a highly anticipated event.

With Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, the film's technical team includes top names like cinematographer SR Kathir and editor Philomin Raj. Vettaiyan is set for a grand release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on October 10th.

The Telugu version, titled Vettaiyan – The Hunter, will be distributed by Asian Suresh Entertainments, with high expectations from fans eager to see Rajinikanth back in action on the big screen.