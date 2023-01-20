Rishab Shetty participates in the Bhoota Kola festival to express gratitude to God for the success of 'Kantara'

The team behind 'Kantara' has captured the hearts of audiences with their powerful storytelling and emotional depth. The film, inspired by the divinity of Panjurli Daiva, has achieved great success and is a testament to the blessings of the divine. To honor and give thanks for these blessings, the 'Kantara' team had the opportunity to seek the blessings of Daiva at the Bhoota Kola festival.

ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು.

The team shared a video on their social media pages, showcasing their visit and the blessings they received from the real Daiva. The caption of the post read, "Moments of surrender. You surrender to nature and worship the God who has given you such success and freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in its true form and received the blessings of Daiva!"

