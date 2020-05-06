Salary Cut To Help Producers: Kollywood Actor Vijay Anthony Sets Example

We all know that the deadly virus Corona which originated in China's Wuhaan and travelled across the globe has brought life to a standstill. Covid19 as the World Health Organization calls it, has thrown life out of gear not just in India but in every country across the globe. There is no sector which has been unaffected by this. The severity may vary though.



Film industry is one sector which has been badly hit with shootings of films and TV serials coming to a grinding halt. Actors, producers and directors across industries are doing their bit to help technicians and daily wage labourers in the industries who have been worst hit by the crisis.

Now, sometime back we heard that Suriya was planning to release his wife Jyothika's courtroom drama Ponmagal vandhal on OTT as he feared losing revenue due to lack of screens availability after the end of lockdown. This way he said the producers don't have to worry about losses. Now, producers are definitely a worried lot as they would have invested crores of rupees into movie production.

Empathising with their situation, a Kollywood actor has come forward to voluntarily take a pay cut. As per reports, Vijay Anthony has agreed to take a 25pc salary cut to help compensate for the losses incurred by producers. This move has certainly brought a smile back on the faces of the producers. It remains to be seen if other Kollywood actors follow suit.