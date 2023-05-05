Siva Karthikeyan And Kamal Haasan’s ‘SK 21’ Goes On Floors Today

Kollywood’s young actor Siva Karthikeyan teamed up with iconic actor Kamal Haasan for the ‘SK 21’ movie. This most-awaited film went on floors today and both the lead actors made their presence in the launch event. Rajkumar Periyasamy is helming this project and it has natural beauty Sai Pallavi as the lead actress. The movie is officially launched with a formal pooja. Off late, the makers shared a few pics from the event and treated the fans of these two ace actors.

Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote, “#SK21 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan #RKFIProductionNo_51”.

All the pictures are amazing and showcased Kamal Haasan clapping for the first shot. Sai Pallavi looked cool in the classy attire while the lead actor Siva Karthikeyan opted to go with a traditional appeal. Even the music director GV Prakash also made his presence…

This is a small glimpse of the gala event… Kamal Haasan is seen clapping the board and the first shot showcased Siva and Pallavi writing something on papers sitting opposite to each other…

Sai Pallavi also shared this special video and wrote, “This one is special We ll need your prayers and blessings @ikamalhaasan @Siva_Kartikeyan @Rajkumar_KP @gvprakash @RKFI @SonyPictures”.

This movie is tentatively titled as SK 21 and has Kamal Haasan and Siva Karthikeyan in the lead roles. Sai Pallavi will be seen as the lead lady while GV Prakash will score the tunes. It is being produced under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.