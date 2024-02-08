Live
Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan OTT Release Date Confirmed
Get ready for the exciting OTT release of "Ayalaan" starring Sivakarthikeyan, hitting SunNXT on February 9th. This sci-fi adventure follows the journey of Thamizh and his alien friend Tattoo as they combat an evil scientist, promising a thrilling viewing experience for audiences.
Sivakarthikeyan, a popular Tamil actor, recently starred in the hit film Ayalaan, directed by R. Ravikumar. This unique sci-fi action movie was a big hit when it hit theaters on January 12th, receiving praise from both fans and critics for its great performances, stunning CGI, and engaging story.
Now, there's exciting news for Ayalaan fans! The movie is all set to make its debut on the streaming platform SunNXT. The platform announced the release date on social media, saying that Thamizh and Tattoo will meet viewers on February 9th.
In Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan plays Thamizh, a carefree guy who encounters an alien named Tattoo from a distant planet. Tattoo warns Thamizh about an evil scientist named Aryan who plans to use the alien to extract a dangerous gas that could harm the planet. The movie follows Thamizh and Tattoo as they team up to stop the scientist.
Even before its release, there were hints about a possible sequel to Ayalaan. The filmmakers confirmed this by announcing their collaboration with VFX Studio PhantomFX to create an even more visually stunning experience in the sequel.
Ayalaan is directed by R. Ravikumar and features a talented cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and Bhanupriya. Additionally, the voice of the alien is provided by Siddharth.
The movie is produced by KJR Studios and PhantomFX, with music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Nirav Shah, and editing by Ruben.
Get ready to enjoy Ayalaan from the comfort of your own home, as it premieres on SunNXT on February 9th!