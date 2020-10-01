SPB at the level of MS Subbulakshmi, says Kamal Haasan

' He was an all-India singer but he sang for me in whichever language I acted. His voice stabilized the careers of many north Indian heroes. All those singers he idolized and loved, they too did not get these many opportunities in their life time' said Kamal Haasan, paying rich tributes to playback singer and long-time associate SP Balasubrahmanyam in a meeting held on Wednesday.

Virtually interacting with the participants during a memorial meeting held in his honour in which actors like Vijay Sethupathi too participated, the 'Global Actor' as Kamal is referred to came up his unique opinions. He regretted that SPB could not complete the enviable record of singing for five generations of actors but declared that his fame would last for more than seven generations.

Drawing a parallel to the iconic Carnatic singer and legend M S Subbalakshmi, he said it was SPB who had the honour of singing for the Tirupati God, apart from her. He also remembered how fondly the singer would wish him every year on his birthday.