Sudeep Gives A Peek Into Simbu's Maanaadu Kannada Teaser

Kollywood actor Simbu starrer "Maanaadu" is getting Produced in five languages. The teasers of all languages was released by well known actora from the respective industry.

In this regard, the kannada teaser was released by Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep on the occasion of the lead actor's birthday. Yes. The day incidentally happens to be Simbu's birthday.

Have a look at the teaser of Simbu's Maanaadu shared by Sudeep who also wished his Kolly brother.









Simbu has stepped into his 38th year today. Simbu's fans had planned to celebrate the actor's birthday in a special way. Simbu has to be contended with his birthday celebrations on social media due to Coronavirus. The actor had requested his fans not to come near his house as he isout of station.

Maanaadu which is being produced with a big budget is touted to be a political thriller. Venkat Prabhu is directing the movie. Kalyani Priyadarshan will play the female lead opposite to Simbu. A J Surya will play villain in this movie. The movie will be produced under the banner V House Productions. Simbu will be seen in the role of Abdul Kaalik.

There were rumours that Sudeep would also be making a cameo in Maanaadu. But we guess Sudeep's contribution to the project ends with releasing the teaser of the movie.




