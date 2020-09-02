Suriya Donates Crores For Corona Relief, Thanks To Soorarai Pottru

Kollywood actor Suriya has turned out to be a noble Samaritan. He is setting an example to other super stars in te industry who earn high remuneration for their work in the movies.



It may be recalled that Suriya had announced that five crores from the business generated from his upcoming movie 'Soorarai Pottru ' would be donated for Coronavirus relief measures. Now the actor has come up with the break-,up of the sum giving the details of where the money will be diverted to cater to the needs of various people suffering in the industry.

It was decided that they would use about Rs 2.5 crores to support the education of the Corona warriors who have ceaselessly worked during these tough times. They include, Doctors, Sanitation workers, medical professionals, people working in grave yards, Journalists, and others.

Another one crore will be used for the educational needs of the families of the film industry who are not part of any unions, Viz distributirs, mediators, representatives, PROs and welfare association members.

This will be done in coordination with Agaram which is striving to make education accessible for all. It is worth mentioning here that Suriya had also donated Rs 1.5 crores to different unions including FEFSI, Director's union, Producers council, and Nadigar Sangam, to help those who have lost their livelihood base due to Corona menace. We also hear that the actor has donated about twenty lakhs to the Nadigar Sangam welfare fund. We hope that High rank celebrities in other industries too will take a cue from this actor and plunge into Charitable activities.

Suriya will be next seen in Sudha Kongara's much awaited movie Soorarai Pottru. The movie is inspired by the true life story of Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath who first introduced the concept of budget airlines in India with 1000 re flight tickets.

Initially Suriya was not for releasing the movie on the OTT platform. But recently it was revealed that Amazon Prime Video had bought the digital rights of Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru.