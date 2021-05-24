Suriya to kickstart 'Singham 4' soon

South star Suriya has so many hit movies in his career and 'Singham' series is undoubtedly one of the blockbuster franchises in his projects.

As per the latest reports, the fourth installment of Singham series is now on cards. But the official announcement regarding the shooting schedule of the film is still awaited. As per the latest reports, the first shooting schedule of the film is going to hit the floors from August this year.

Hari is helming this project. Touted to be a high-octane action entertainer, the movie is reportedly going to come up with some intense action episodes like the first three installments. South starlet Anushka Shetty has played the female lead in all three installments. So, we can expect that she is going to play Surya's wife role in the fourth installment as well.

On the other hand, Surya who recently scored a super hit with 'Aakasame Nee Haddura' under the direction of Sudha Kongara has a big lineup of projects including movies with directors 'Pandiraj' and T K Gnanavel.