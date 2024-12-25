Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj titled ‘Retro’

Suriya, currently recovering from the setback of his previous film Kanguva, which faced harsh criticism and poor box-office performance, is gearing up for a major comeback with his next film Retro. Directed by the acclaimed Karthik Subbaraj, Retro is a love story interwoven with action elements, and fans have high hopes for the collaboration between the actor and the director.

On the eve of Christmas, the makers of Retro unveiled the highly anticipated title teaser, which has sparked excitement across social media. The teaser, lasting over two minutes, hints at a promising revival for Suriya’s career. The film is set against a period backdrop, with Retro suggesting a nostalgic vibe while also exploring intense emotions and relationships.

The teaser showcases Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead, in a serene moment by the holy ghats of Kasi. The scene reveals Suriya’s character—one with a complicated past and negative shades—confessing to Hegde’s character that he is ready to leave behind his life of crime, including his ties to his gangster father, for her love. This pivotal moment sets the stage for a story of redemption, love, and sacrifice.

With powerful visuals, a gripping background score, and seamless editing, the teaser has garnered attention for its high production values. Pooja Hegde also appears to have a strong role that could shift the narrative, further adding to the film's appeal.

Supporting roles by Joju George, Jayaram, and Karunakaran add depth to the story, while Santosh Narayan composes the music. Produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their 2D Entertainment banner, Retro is scheduled to hit theaters in Summer 2025. Fans are eager to see if this film can mark the beginning of Suriya’s much-awaited comeback.















