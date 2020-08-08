Surname Helps You Enter Industry, But You Need Talent To Survive: Shruti Haasan

Multilingual actress Shruthi Haasan feels that after spending a good number of years in the film industry, she has discovered that Kollywood and Tollywood are different from Bollywood.

She also goes on to add that doesn't rule out the presence of nepotism in any industry. She cited her own example stating that she could enter the industry with her father's (Kamal Haasan) name attached to her name and said it would be unfair if she refuses to accept this truth.

She made this statement while she was referring to the Nepotism controversy that has been raging ever since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has wholeheartedly spoken about this topic while admitting that she got entry into the film industry only because of the influence of her actor parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She also admitted that the surname Haasan has helped her to grow in the industry.

Listen to EDGE on RESSO https://t.co/gBMVVVrLJR and GAANA https://t.co/DEM3w2pYLA — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) August 8, 2020

"Even Kollywood actor Suriya with whom I acted in my first movie was able to get a break in the industry because of his actor father Shiva Kumar," says the actress. But Shruti clarifies that everyone has to work hard to establish themselves in the field by exhibiting their talent after their first launch and so did Suriya. "In the regional movie industry, when an actor enters the field his background influence will cease to exist and I don't know if that happens in Bollywood also," opined Shruti.

The actress said after spending about one year working in Kollywood and Tollywood, people will begin to ask why she doesn't act in Hindi movies and wondered if she will be called an artist only if she works in Hindi movies.

Shruti Haasan, who is a familiar name in both Bollywood and South Indian movies, is also a singer. She released a song titled "Edge".

Tollywood celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Nag Chaitanya and also AR Rahman have given their thumbs up to the song. Listen to Shruti Haasan's Edge...