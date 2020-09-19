Tamil Actress Robs Her Own House Due To Desperate Financial Stress

Coronavirus has made many people become victims of circumstances. Unable to bear the financial stress caused by the pandemic which has turned lives upside down, we have heard many people in the film industry as well as other fields resorting to suicides and thefts.

But in Chennai a real life incident resembles what looked like a movie plot. The characters who were involved were none other than small screen Tamil artistes.

Here goes the story...

Chennai police are on the lookout for a Tamil actor Suchithra who is elusive after robbing her own home. Her husband who is said to be hand in glove with the actress is said to be her partner in crime.

According to media sources, TV actress Suchithra had married one Mani Kantan. Initially, their marriage was not accepted by her guardians but later they gave their consent.

Due to their financial crisis resulting from the deadly COVID19 pandemic, the couple decided to rob their own house. According to the hatched plan, Suchithra went out on the pretext of having some work on the outskirts of the city, while her husband stayed back at his parents house.

Later, Manikantan is said to have robbed all the ornaments and money and ran away with the stolen goods. Police found out that this was the handiwork of the couple after Manikantan's parents lodged a complaint.

Now, the police have arrested Manikandan and are searching for his wife. Suchithra was known for her character in the TV show "Deva Magal", but now she has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons.