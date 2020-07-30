Tamil film industry disappointed with continuing ban on theatre opening

The Telugu film folks may have been happy that the theatres are to continue with shutters down for another month till August 31 as they were uncomfortable with the expected restrictive measures and social distancing preceding its reopening.

Their counterparts in Chennai are crestfallen for sure. Four months after the lockdown, with many OTT releases failing to create a viable alternative has made many of them longingly wait for the cinema theatres and multiplexes to begin functioning once again.

With big-budget ventures all awaiting a grand release, a leading producer lamented: 'Film industry is not important or priority for the government. We have to continue with the pain for a few more weeks'. No choice, say people in the know.