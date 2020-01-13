Thala Ajith Vs Ilayathalapathy Vijay: There Is No Star War Offscreen!

Thala Ajith and Vijay are contemporaries and fans often get into a virtual war whenever their movies release. They pit them against each other and sometimes the argument over whose movie got better collections turns ugly too. However, the two actors in real life are very good friends and share a great camaraderie so much so that they even congratulate each other on their movie's success.



This was revealed by none other than Vijay's father who presented an award to Thala Ajith's Viswasam crew at a function recently. After congratulating the Viswasam team on good work, Vijay's dad SA Chandrashekar is believed to have told the audience that even his son Vijay called Thala Ajith personally to congratulate him on the movie's success.

Viswasam featured Nayanthara and Ajith in lead roles. The movie was directed by Siruthai Siva. Viswasam was a blockbuster hit as it dealt with the bond between father and daughter and Ajith's performance came in for a lot of praise from fans and critics alike.

On the other hand, Vijay is basking in the glory of his recent release Bigil which did very well at the box office. The film was directed by Atlee and starred Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Made with a budget of Rs 140 crores, the movie raked in nearly 300 crores at the box office.

On the other hand, Ajith's Viswasam is said to have collected anywhere between 160 and 200 crores at the box office. So, both Ajith and Vijay are peers and doing extremely well in their respective movies. So any enmity between the duo as projected by fans or reports are entirely false.