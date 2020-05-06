Thalapathy Vijay's High Octane Action Stunts In Master Leaves Actress Speechless

Thalapathy Vijay is known to raise the bar with every film. all his films have gone on to become biggest hits for a reason. His recent movies have always come with a message and has struck a chord with the audience. His upcoming movie Master directed by Kaithi filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most talked about movies right now.



The entire Kollywood fraternity is looking forward to the release of the Vijay starrer. The movie has also raised expectations because of the fact that it stars another talented actor Vijay sethupathi who plays a baddie in the movie. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female lead. We already told you that the movie's post production works have begun. In fact, we think it's delayed greatly as the movie was to have hit theatres by now (April 9).

We already told you that Vijay's faceoff with Sethupathi will be the highlight of the movie in the climax. Now, a dubbing artiste cum actress who has watched parts of the movie has said that she was left spell bound by Vijay's performance. Raveena Ravi, who is not only a dubbing artiste but also an actress said that she wondered how Vijay agreed to do such mindblowing scenes which were challenging.

Now, with these words, the expectations surrounding Vijay's Master just touched the sky, yeah? The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is expected to have its theatrical release post lockdown. However, with uncertainty around, the release date is yet to be locked for the movie.