The release date for Rajinikanth's film "Jailer" has been delayed and will no longer be coming out in the summer of 2023.

Rajinikanth, the renowned Indian film actor, is set to star in the upcoming thriller drama "Jailer", directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film features an ensemble cast of well-known actors from various industries, adding to its potential success. Initially, the film was planned to release in the summer of 2023, but due to ongoing production, the shooting is not yet completed and is expected to finish by April. Additionally, the release date has been moved to August to avoid a box office clash with another film, "Ponniyin Selvan 2", releasing on April 28. The fans will have to wait a bit longer for the release of "Jailer".

In the film, Rajinikanth plays the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian. Other notable actors in the film include Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Redin Kingsley. Additionally, a popular actor from Bollywood is expected to join the cast and an official announcement is expected soon. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his third collaboration with Rajinikanth.

