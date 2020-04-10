Top 5 Vijay Movies That Every Thalapathy Fan Must Watch

Ilayathalapathy Vijay, the Kollywood actor is called so because of his down to earth nature. The humble actor is a man of few words but whenever he talks, he doesn't mince words. For all those fans under lockdown now and wondering how to kill time, we made a list of top 5 Thalapathy movies that every Vijay fan must watch. This is our list and I am sure you could add to the list.



Kadhalukku Maryadai: Vijay and Shalini play lovers who elope and then get back to their respective families to seek their blessings in this romantic drama. The songs by Ilaiyaraaja became chartbusters and popular to this day.









Mersal: One of his recent movies. All of us know that Vijay has political ambitions. So watch him take on the government with his no-holds-barred dialogues. He plays triple role and excels in each of them.









Sarkar: Oh! How I wish I could watch this movie right now. Trust Vijay to deliver a powerful performance. He is just matchless when it comes to doing a fiery role.









Kushi: This movie is so feel good and so nice that it will make you fall in love Vijay, all over again. The movie was even remade in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan in the lead and trust me it was an even bigger hit.









Thullada Manamum Thullam: This Vijay movie with Simran as the leading lady broke all records after it released in theatres. The film became such a blockbuster that it was remade in other south Indian languages too.











