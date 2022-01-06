Valimai Release: Ajith Kumar's Most-Awaited Movie Gets Postponed

As expected Kollywood ace actor Ajith's most-awaited movie Valimai is postponed! Going in the same route of the RRR and Radhe Shyam, even the makers of Valamai took a tough decision and announced the postponement news of this movie through their Twitter page… The movie was scheduled to release in the theatres for this Pongal festival but unfortunately, it got postponed! The makers announced the news stating that the current Covid-19 situation and the Tamil Nadu government's restrictions made them take a tough call.

This post reads, "Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, installed vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions. Given the steep rise in Covid infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film 'Valimai' until the situation normalises. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in the theatres very soon!"

Well, Tollywood's ace actor Karthikeya who is essaying an important role in the movie also shared the news and supported the makers of this movie…

The wait continues to entertain u all in bigger n better circumstances.. Let's stay strong together in these tough times.. Wear Mask Stay safe 😷❤#Valimai pic.twitter.com/O7gmkcDuJV — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) January 6, 2022

Huma also shared the news to all her fans and wrote, "See ya in the theatres .. soon …". Coming to the producer Boney, he wrote, "We thank our Distributors in India and across the globe for standing with us at this time. #Valimai #StaySafe" on his twitter page sharing the official note.

Speaking about the movie, it is an action thriller and has Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Glam doll Huma Qureshi and Tollywood's young actor Katrhikeya Gummakonda are essaying pivotal roles in this movie. Along with them, even Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar, Achyuth Kumar and Raj Ayyappa are roped in to play the important roles. It is directed by H Vinoth and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios banners.

Valimai was scheduled to release on 13th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal festival, but now it got postponed and the new release date will be announced soon!