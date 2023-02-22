Varisu Actor Hospitalized: Deets Inside

Prabhu Ganesan, a senior actor known simply as Prabhu, was recently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after experiencing severe stomach pain. According to the latest reports, the Varisu actor was taken to Medway Hospitals in Kodambakkam, Chennai on February 20, 2023, where doctors discovered stones and removed them through Laser Endoscopy.

Thankfully, the actor is now doing fine and is expected to be discharged within the next day or two. The hospital released a health bulletin confirming that there is nothing to worry about, and fans on social media are expressing their well-wishes for his speedy recovery. We will continue to provide reliable updates on the situation as they become available, so stay tuned.