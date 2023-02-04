Vignesh Shivan Not Directing AK 62: Official Announcement

It has been confirmed that Vignesh Shivan will not be directing Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated film, AK 62. The news that the young director would be replaced by another filmmaker was previously reported, and now Shivan has changed his Twitter bio to reflect this change, removing the reference to AK 62 and adding a reference to Wikki6.

Magizh Thirumeni is now rumored to be the director of the film, which is being produced by Lyca Productions on a large scale. There are also reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Arvind Swamy may be a part of the cast, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.















