Vijay Sethupathi's Daughter Threatened Over Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Row

Praises and allegations are common for celebrities in every field. Some sing praises of stars while the others blame them whenever they get an opportunity or excuse to wag their tongues.

Now, we hear that cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi have become the latest victims of some vulgar trolling by miscreants.

Some days ago, some miscreants had issued rape threats to MS Dhoni's daughter for his underperformance in the ongoing IPL tournament when Chennai Super Kings lost their match. However, the culprit was arrested later.

Now, close on the heels of the incident, we hear that another celebrity, Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter has been threatened on Twitter by a culprit who has stated that he would rape the star's daughter which has gone viral on social media.

The latest development comes in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding Srilankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic titled 800. Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to enact the role of Muttiah Muralitharan in the Biopic of the Tamil Cricketer. When the actor announced that he would act in the life story of the spin wizard which was named '800' there was a strong opposition in Tamil Nadu as the protestors argued that it would hurt the sentiments of Tamilians.

After a lot of back and forth including clarifications issued by the makers, Muttiah and Vijay the the row raged on and the controversy refused to die down. As a result, Vijay Sethupathi was forced to opt out of the project due to societal pressure. In fact, it was Muttaiah Muralitharan himself who requested the Kollywood actor to walk out of the project saying he did not want to spoil the career of the talented artiste.

Within hours of this, the actor's young daughter is said to have received a rape threat. Netizens are furious about this tweet which has gone viral.

Tamil Singer Chinmayi Sripad has also expressed her fury stating that it is an offence to state about such matters in public. Media correspondent Yuvraj has also confirmed about Vijay Sethupathi's decision to exit from the project. We hear that Muttaiah Muralidharan convinced Vijay to leave the project to prevent the actor's cinema career from being jeopardized.