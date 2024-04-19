Vijay Sethupathi’s heartwarming gesture wins netizens’ hearts

Tamil cinema's beloved 'Makkal Selvan', actor Vijay Sethupathi, stole the spotlight during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with a heartwarming gesture that left netizens in awe.

A circulating video captured the endearing moment when Vijay Sethupathi, affectionately known for his down-to-earth demeanor, interacted with an elderly woman in a wheelchair at a polling station. The actor was seen shaking hands with her, touching her feet, seeking her blessings, and even clicking a selfie together.

Dressed in a deep blue shirt with rolled-up sleeves, Vijay Sethupathi's warm and respectful demeanor towards the elderly lady resonated deeply with fans. Social media platforms buzzed with admiration for the actor's genuine kindness, with comments flooding in praising his gesture, such as "This is why he is Makkal Selvan" and "Lovely gesture".

Accompanied by his wife, Vijay Sethupathi exercised his democratic right by casting his vote, proudly displaying his inked index finger for the cameras gathered outside the polling station.

The 'Tughlaq Durbar' actor, who has recently been seen in the web series 'Farzi' and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances. With projects like 'Viduthalai Part 2' in the pipeline, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming ventures.