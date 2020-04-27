Vijay Sethupathi's song in 'Master' soars in popularity

Usually, in our kinds of films, it's only the hero's entry song or action number that would be highlighted as teasers or lyric videos. So is the case in the Tamil film ' Master', where Thalapathy Vijay's three video songs have already been watched by millions of social media followers, with one of his songs watched by more than five million people, since its launch a couple of months ago.



Beginning three weeks ago, the film banner had quietly released a song 'Polakattum Para Para' featuring ' MakkalSelvan' Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. This video lyric song has already touched close to four million views when last reports were checked up. A zippy kind of a number, sung by music director Santosh Narayanan of ' Kaala' fame, it has interesting visuals of music director Anirudh performing his signature moves as the junior artistes go bonkers over their show stopper.

This publicity tactic has clearly toned up the expectation levels much higher. Otherwise too, a combination of director LokeshKanagaraj and popular hero Vijay had already given ' Master' a must-watch status for action lovers in southern cinema. Speculations are rife that it may get released the earliest (some say June third week) if things return to normalcy after the lockdown, which is yet to be known.



