Vijay Sets Date With Fans On New Year's Eve: Deets Inside

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is on a high after the stupendous success of his latest release Bigil. The movie did well at the box office and was a sports drama.

Vijay received rave reviews for his performance in the movie. Bigil earned positive reception from both fans and the critics..

Vijay has moved on to his next project which happens to be his 64th film. The movie is tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 and is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame.

Thalapathy 64 is being bankrolled under the XB Film creators banner. Vijay's fans, who have got so used to watching him deliver one hit after the other are now curious to see what's in store for them.

To make them happy, the makers have some good news for Vijay fans. As per a tweet shared by the makers themselves, Vijay's Thalapathy 64 first look will be released on the New year's Eve.

Yes, Vijay has locked December 31 as the date to meet his fans and give them a little treat. And Vijay fans can't wait to see his look in the movie. They have already started the countdown to the first look of the actor in the movie Thalapathy 64.

Vijay of late has been working in movies with a social message. His earlier movies Mersal and Sarkar took on the flawed schemes of the government.

This time too isn't exception. As per the buzz, Vijay will be in the role of a professor in Thalapathy 64. The film is slated for release in Summer 2020.

While Sathyan Sooryan is handling the cinematography for Thalapathy 64, Anirudh Ravinchander is scoring the music for the much awaited movie.

Besides Vijay, Thalapathy 64 also features Malavika Mohan. Stay tuned for updates.



