Vijay's Master Makers Will Wait For Theatrical Release

Thalapathy Vijay's next Master. Any news related to the movie is hugely awaited by the fans of the Kollywood actor. We all know that most of the filmmakers across the industries are opting for OTT release. Their argument is that it's not worth waiting for theatres to open amid times of uncertainty. However, a few movie makers are not so sure. They think it is worth waiting for theatres to open considering the scale of the movie in terms of budget and sets.

It is known that April 9 was the date set for Vijay's Master theatrical release. However, the movie release had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown which led to closure of all the theatres across the world. There was a lot of talk that Vijay's Master too will go for digital release. However, in an interview Xavier Britto, the producer of Master has vetoed the rumours saying the talks are baseless. He stated that no matter the time, the makers were willing to wait for theaters to reopen as there is a lot of investment made on the movie. Britto said that the movie will be released either on Deepavali or Sankranthi both of which are huge festivals for the Tamils.

Vijay's Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose previous outing was Kaithi which was dubbed into Telugu too. The movie starred Karthi and was a super hit at the ticket window.

Master stars Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan are seen as female leads while Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a baddie. The music which is composed by Kollywood musical sensation Anirudh Ravichander was launched at a low keu event in a 5 star hotel in Chennai.