Vijay's Master Shoot Nearing Finish Line, Final Schedule In Feb

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is a happy actor. His previous releases have been blockbusters and his latest was a sports drama, Bigil, which too was well received by the audience.

The actor is now busy with his next titled Master. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Master will also features Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen playing a baddie in the movie. The film is being bankrolled by Vijay's relative Xavier Britto under the XB Film creators banner.

Anirudh Ravichander, who's considered a sensation in Kollywood, is the music director for the movie. He became a household name after Dhanush's Why This Kolaveri Di. The other cast of the movie includes Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gouri G Kishan, Arjun Das, Shanthanu, Ramya Subramanian, Brigida, Soundarya Bala Nandakumar, Premkumar and Sreeman, Sreenath.

We just got a new update on Vijay's Master. Guess what? The film's shooting will soon be wrapped up. We are not saying this. Andrea has shared this news herself saying the movie is heading towards the final schedule and how thrilled she is to be working with Kanagaraj. She has shared his excitement about working in the movie.

This means the post-production work of Master will soon kick in as soon as the makers wrap up the movie.

