Vijay's Master Vere Level Da: Neyveli Selfie Sets Twitter Record

Tamil fans have a tradition of treating their stars with utmost respect and giving them the demigod status. They treat actors like gods and Goddesses. To cite a few examples Kollywood fans went to the extent of building a temple for actress Tamil actress Khushboo when she was at the peak of her career.

Tamil fans also made MGR and Jayalalithaa as their chief minister. Now, Rajinikanth fans are urging him to take the plunge into politics so that they can see him as the Chief Minister.



DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who also was from the film field, was made as the Chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Now, the same trend is being continued with the present Kollywood stars too.



The latest we hear is that Ilayathalapathi Vijay's selfie which was clicked with his fans at Neyveli during the shoot of 'Master ' has created a record. It is a common sight to see the actor's fans waiting day and night to get selfies with the actor at their shooting locations. This time, a selfie clicked during the shooting of his movie 'Master' at "Neyveli" has created a record. Vijay's Master selfie has garnered highest number of Retweets.



This happened when the actor's Chennai house was raided by the IT officials while the actor was taking part in the shooting of his upcoming movie at Neyveli where a huge set was erected for the purpose.



The actor had to rush to Chennai amidst his shooting schedule, which infuriated his fans. Later after Vijay resumed shooting and finally the film unit wrappped up the shoot, the Kollywood thalapathy had to climb on top of his car and click a selfie as per the suggestions of the fan crowd which had gathered to get a glimpse of the actor.



The actor had posted this photo and stated "Thank you Neyveli" on social media. Observers said that this was Vijay's way of expressing his gratitude to his fans who had stood by him in times of his crisis. It may be recalled that Vijay fans cried foul over the sudden raid and also termed it political. They even trended a huge number of hashtags when Vijay was being questoned by the IT sleuths with respect to some unaccounted transactions in connection with his earlier movie Bigil, which was a sports drama.



So Vijay was indeed overwhelmed by the support he received from his fans and posted a selfie along with his fans to express his love and thanks. The Vijay poster shot in Neyveli received a huge number of likes and positive comments from his fans and the photo went viral.



This tweet has earned the reputation of garnering maximum number of re-tweets. Perhaps this is the first time an Undian actor has gotna record number of retweets on social media and Vijay's fans are celebrating this moment by sharing his photos on social media.



Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles. The movie is produced by Xavier Britto and expected to hit the marquee soon. If his selfie can get so many likes then fans have predicted his movie Master to reach another level.

