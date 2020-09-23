Vishal's Chakra OTT Release Hits A Roadblock

The Madras High court stayed the release of Kollywood actor Vishal starrer "Chakra' via OTT. This was after considering a petition by a production organisation by name Trident Arts.

In this connection, the Madras High court has also issued notices to Tamil actor Vishal and director Anandan. Trident art has alleged in its petition that it has incurred a loss of about 8 crores and the Madras High court judge N Satish Kumar has issued a notice to the director and the actor asking them to give a written explanation in this regard.

According to the lawyer of the petitioner Vijay Subramanyan, on August 29th of 2018 they had entered into an agreement according to which the actor Vishal was supposed to act as an army officer in the movie. According to the Producer, a cheque for one lakh was given to the director as a token advance. But in view of the lockdown imposed by the Coronavirus, the project was held up.

But meanwhile, the actor produced the movie 'Chakra" which was helmed by Anandan. The Producer has alleged in his petition that later the actor and the director avoided talking to him or meeting him. The movie has also been sold to an OTT platform for about 44 crores. Now, the producer has stated in his application that if the release of the movie is not stayed it would affect his rights and has argued in the court to direct the two to deposit one crore. We are yet to learn about the motive of the actor director duo or the intricacies involved in the case.