Vivek Leaves Kalam's Work Half Done

Kollywood comedy actor Vivek, who died of heart attack on April 17 morning, is being condoled by his fans from all over Tamil Nadu. The actor used to employ lot of antics with his peculiar mannerisms on screen to make the audience laugh in theatres. But in his real life, Vivek was a serious person longing for wisdom. The actor, who was always far from politics, was studious and for this reason he was in close contact with Scholars, Politicians, and Writers.

Likeba cherry on the cake, the Kollywood comedian was said to have been close to the former president of India and scientist Abdul Kalam. The president himself had said once in an interview that he was a close friend of Vivek.

Vivek, who was a friend and a disciple of Abdul Kalam has left this world after half finishing an assignment given by the late President.

Abdul Kalam is believed to have asked Vivek to plant ten lakh trees. As per his instruction, Vivek initiated this campaign in 2010 under the name "Green kalam" and started planting trees. Vivek had said once that inspite of presence of many celebrity stars in Indian cinema like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and others he was proud that the president assigned this work to him.

Abdul Kalam didn't want this campaign to be named after him as "Green kalam". Hence the name was changed to 'Green Globe". Within a span of few years, Vivek planted more than 20,00,000 trees. Before the sad demise of Abdul Kalam, Vivek was asked by the president to plant one crore trees. Hence Vivek planted 3300000 lakh saplings before he passed away. Vivek was also named as the Ambassador for environmental programs.

Tamil Nadu government had made actors Suriya, Karthi, Jyothika and Vivek as the Ambassadors for no plastic campaign. Vivek had participated in several environmental cleaning campaigns including the cleaning of sea shores. Now, it remains to be seen who will take up this task of continuing his work.

