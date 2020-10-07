When 'Rowdy Baby' Said No To Dhanush

Film stars weigh pros and cons before accepting movie offers after they establish themselves in the industry. They hesitate to accept the roles that may prove detrimental to their stardom.

We have heard many such instances where some of the actors have refused to work in a few movies due to various reasons but mainly due to the fear that their charisma in the tinsel world may deteriorate.

Now, we hear one such instance of actor Sai Pallavi who we hear had rejected the offer to act in "Asuran" which was a classic cult hit with Kollywood lead actor Dhanush.

It may be recalled that the actress had worked with Dhanush in "Maari 2" which was a mass hit and a massive blockbuster. The song Rowdy Baby was a chartbuster too.

Famous director Vetrimaaran had directed Asuran and it had become a huge hit besides getting good reviews from the critics. Now, we hear the movie is being remade in different other languages including Telugu.

Sai Pallavi is said to have been approached to play a minor character of a flashback heroine and for this reason, the actor is said to have rejected the offer.

However, this role then went to Ammu Abhirami who excelled in that character and won accolades from critics. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier was in the lead role in this movie and her performance along with Dhanush, Dhanush's son Ken Karuna Das had drawn the attention of cinema buffs.

Currently, Sai Pallavi is busy with Telugu movie "Love Story" along with two Tamil movies "Virat Parvam" and "Pava Kadaigal". Pava Kadaigal is being directed by four Famous Tamil directors. OTT people are after Sai Pallavi starer movies. We also heard recently that the actress decided to hike her remuneration owing to her popularity and demand.