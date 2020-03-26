Why Is Amala Paul Still Secretive About Her Wedding?

A few days ago, we shared news of Amala Paul's wedding with her Bollywood singer boyfriend Bhavninder Singh. The latter had posted photos of their wedding on social media only to delete them quickly. However, by then the damage had been made as the photos were widely shared on social media.

Even though both the singer and the actress have not opened up about the wedding yet after that, people who saw those adorable lovey-dovey pictures from the wedding now consider them a married couple.

In the latest post, the Kollywood actress has shared a picture of her quarantine days. We all know that the entire world is in lockdown for 21 days and Bollywood celebrities have been sharing words of wisdom, selfies and also tips on how to kill time during the lockdown period. Amala Paul too has shared a video of her sharing time with her pet. She is seen playing with her cat and she's even posted a cute message on her Instagram post. Have a look...Bollywood

Amala Paul's bold look in her previous Kollywood flick Aadai had created quite a flutter on social media. The movie was directed by Rathna Kumar. She's now working on Adho Andha Paravai Pola which is yet to hit theatres.



All this is fine. We know she's a fine actress and pulls off any role effortlessly. But we wonder why is she keeping her marriage under wraps as it's a very happy occasion. Or was it just an Ad she shot with the singer? We will soon know.