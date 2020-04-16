Will You Please Shut Up: Tamil Singer To Film Celebrities

Will the filmy guys please shut up and confined to their fancy farm houses and apartments, asked Tamil vocalist turned activist TM Krishna. In a host of tweets on his official social media handle, the Chennai based singer hit out at film celebrities for promoting social distancing as a fancy middle class idea. He said that Indians cannot afford to allow physical distance as there are scores of homes where large families live together.

The Carnatic singer called out celebrities for staying mum on the plight of poor migrant workers who ere stranded without food and shelter.

"Not a word on the number of workers stuck in various parts of the country struggling for food and shelter. Not a word on the mess the government of India has created and the complete lack of any care. Not a word on the risks they are facing."

TM Krishna questioned the silence of celebrities over the government's delayed measures to stop the corona pandemic.

"Irrespective of your political leanings, if you just cannot be honest about what is staring at us every day. Just shut up," he signed off.