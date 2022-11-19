'Kolo Kolo Koyilaa' Lyrical Video From Allari Naresh's 'Itlu Maredumilli' Movie Is Out…

Tollywood's ace actress Allari Naresh is all set to entertain his fans and the movie buffs with 'Itlu Maredulimilli Prajaneekam' film. Being a concept-based intense movie, Naresh will fight for the innocent village people. As the release date is nearing, the makers unveiled the lyrical song 'Kolo Kolo Koyilaa…" and made us witness the glimpses of the folk song.



Naresh also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "Bringing the celebration of maredumilli to your lives. Here's #KoloKoloKoyilaa Lyrical Video from #ItluMaredumilliPrajaneekam https://youtu.be/t1UlslbHWwA #IMP #IMPonNov25th @allarinaresh @anandhiactress @SricharanPakala @ZeeStudios_ @HasyaMovies @zeemusicsouth".

The lyrical video is also amazing and showcased the lead actors shaking their legs for a complete folk song. They looked classy in the traditional attires.

The team of 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' movie visited Simhachalam temple to seek the blessings of the God.

The team also addressed media in Vizag!

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with Vennela Kishore and Naresh approaching the Maredumilli village people asking them to cast their vote in the upcoming elections. But as they are uneducated and aware of the election process, they suffer a lot due to the political game and also work hard to at least live a proper life. So, Naresh tries to help them and question the election officers and media about their negligence towards the village people. In this process, police officers and some goons try to kill the village people and Naresh for their political advantage. So, we need to know how will Naresh help the village people and fight for their basic rights!

This movie is being directed by AR Mohan and is produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies and Zee Studios banners. According to the sources, Naresh is essaying the role of a teacher in this movie. Anandhi is the lead actress of the movie. It also has an ensemble cast of Praveen, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu and Shritej.

This movie will be released on 25th November, 2022 in the theatres!

Along with this movie, Naresh also announced his next movie with Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala and dropped the announcement poster a few days ago.