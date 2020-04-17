Korean Drama Review: Cinderella And Four Knights

If you have watched the Oscar award-winning Korean movie Parasite, then you would not have missed the character played by Kim Ki Jung. She plays the role of an English tutor. Now, if you were impressed with her character in the movie, then you must watch the Korean drama Cinderella and Four Knights. This is not your typical rags to riches stories neither is it about a poor kid stumbling upon a gold mine. It's something else. It is one of those K dramas that offer the ultimate guilty pleasure. Now, what to expect? Read on...

Park So Dam made her big-screen debut in the year 2013. Even though she has worked in several movies, her tole in Cinderella and Four Knights is not just memorable but also most talked about. So that is a big plus for the Korean drama Cinderella and Four Knights.

So, in the K drama, she plays Eun ha Won, a girl who loses at her mother after birth in a road mishap. She lives with her stepmother and sister who ill-treat her while her father working outside visits them once in a while. Eun ha won does odd jobs to get into her dream college for studies. But in between as luck has it, she is invited by a rich man to live at their mansion and also teach manners to his grown-up grandsons who can't stand each other. She will get what she wants as long as she fulfils all the missions she's given by the rich businessman. But she is not supposed to date any of the guys there. Surprisingly for her, all the three grandsons develop feelings for her in different ways. Does she get attracted to any of them? What happens to the condition laid by the businessman? Does Eun Ha-won fulfil all her missions successfully? Does she get to join her dream college? Watch the Korean drama Cinderella and four knights to find out.

Mind you, this is one of those dramas that will keep you hooked for hours. So start only when you are ready for it. Now, with this lockdown upon us and plenty of time at our disposal, seems the right time to tick this K drama off your must-watch list.

Cinderella and Four Knights can be streamed on Netflix.