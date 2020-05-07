Korean Drama Touch Your Heart On Netflix: A Feel Good Story

Korean dramas are dime a dozen. They are popular not just in South Korea but also across the world. Indians particularly have taken a liking to K dramas. Now, while we are on the discussion I thought why not share the review of a feel-good Korean drama which is sure to touch your heart. Incidentally, the name of this K drama too is Touch your heart. Starring Lee Dong-Wook, Shim Hueong-tak, Yoo In-na and Son sung-Yoon, the K drama is a 16 episode series being streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. So, what's K drama Touch Your Heart all about?

Touch Your Heart is about the story of the rise and fall of an actress who vows to make a comeback after being caught up in a drug scandal involving a rich businessman. When she stumbles upon the script of a K drama in which the lead actress plays an attorney she's tempted to go all out to grab the role. There begins her mission. She joins the law firm as secretary to one of the toughest attorneys to get some experience. What she faces there, how she keeps her identity hidden from the public and how she soon develops feelings for her boss forms the crux of the story. Does she manage to make a comeback to the small screen? What happens to the actress's love life? Watch the K drama series Touch Your Heart to find out.

K drama Touch Your Heart analysis: The series is not all romance, it also has some interesting twists in the form of court cases that will keep the audience engaged. Also, the characterisation of the lead characters is something to look forward to. The chemistry is there for everyone to see and the comic scenes too will evoke some laughs. This Korean series Touch My Heart is a feel-good romantic comedy. Go for it.

Rating: 3.5/5