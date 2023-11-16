‘Kotabommali PS’ gives fresh feeling to audience: Shivani Rajasekhar

Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajasekhar in the lead roles, Srikanth and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar played the key roles in the film ‘Kota Bommali PS’. Directed by Teja Marni of ‘Arjuna Phalguna’ fame and produced by Bunny Vaas and Vidya Koppinedi under the banner of Geetha Arts 2. On the occasion of the film’s release on November 24, Shivani Rajasekhar spoke to media friends like this.

How did you become a part of this project?

Teja told me this story after seeing my performance in the Tamil remake of ‘Article 15’. I played the role of a tribal girl in it. He approached me as he was playing such a role in this too. Although it is a remake of Nayattu, many changes have been made to make it understandable to the Telugu audience.

Have you seen the original version of this movie?

I watched the original version after this offer came. I played the role of a lady police constable seen in the village. In our family, my grandfather was a policeman and my father acted as a police officer in many films, so I learned many things from him without knowing it. My father also gave me some suggestions for my getup for this film.

How does the character in the original version influence you?

I don’t get too involved with the original characters. I will leave it as a movie but I will not follow them because I don’t think there should be imitation.

Do you take advice from your parents when it comes to new stories?

They do not interfere with my stories or Shivatmika stories. They have faith in us. They never heard our stories. The final decision is left to us.

Tell us about your working experience with Srikanth and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar?

I have been watching Srikanth since childhood. We know him as our family friend and Daddy’s colleague. Working with him for the first time was a wonderful experience.

He is a very jovial actor. They have a lot of fun on set. Rahul and I have learned many things from him. We learned many things from watching him like giving respect to the director and coming to the set on time. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar’s character will be the highlight.