Krithi Shetty takes social media by storm with viral belly dance video

Krithi Shetty, the rising star who captured hearts with her sensational debut in Telugu cinema through 'Uppena,' has been making headlines for both hits and setbacks in her career. Despite facing a series of flops, she has maintained her popularity and is now making waves in Tamil cinema. The talented actress recently shared a mesmerizing belly dance video, showcasing her diverse skills and impressing fans with her graceful moves.

The viral video features Krithi Shetty flaunting her belly dancing prowess alongside her instructor, Sanjana, to the Arabic Kutu song from the movie 'Beast.' What makes this dance performance even more remarkable is that Krithi choreographed the entire piece herself, demonstrating her versatility beyond acting.

The video has quickly become a social media sensation, garnering widespread attention and admiration for Krithi's dance skills. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with praises for her graceful and captivating performance.

While focusing on her passion for dance, Krithi continues to shine on the silver screen. Her latest appearance was in the film 'Custody,' and audiences are eagerly anticipating her next project alongside Sharwanand in Telugu. As she juggles between her acting commitments and exploring her love for dance, Krithi Shetty remains a dynamic and multifaceted talent in the South Indian film industry. Stay tuned for more updates on her upcoming ventures and artistic endeavors.