Live
- Cummins India Limited launches Retrofit Aftertreatment System, an innovative clean air solution for CPCBII and CPCBI gensets
- Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi highlights the role of Artificial Intelligence in addressing the problem of flexible packaging waste at ElitePlus++Global Business Summit 2024
- Maharashtra Cabinet nod to seeking transfer of Centre’s salt pan lands for Mumbai housing schemes
- Blaupunkt Unveils the New TS120 BASS Tower Speaker: Elevating Home Entertainment to New Heights
- Samsung Launches Galaxy S24 FE in India; Pre-book Now for Exciting Offers
- Gujarat govt approves Rs 245 crore for widening narrow bridges, structures to ease traffic
- Pluckk acquires D2C nutrition brand Upnourish
- BCCI yet to decide on India’s travel to Pakistan to ICC Champions Trophy; final call rests with Indian government, says BCCI
- Congress will face MP and Chhattisgarh-like situation in Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini
- Sensex crashes by 1,272 points, investors lose Rs 4 lakh crore
Just In
Kriti Sanon in her signature style
Kriti Sanon once again proved that black is her signature color, radiating elegance and confidence in her latest public appearance.
Kriti Sanon once again proved that black is her signature color, radiating elegance and confidence in her latest public appearance. The actress donned a striking black cutout gown that highlighted her well-toned physique. The ruched detailing of the gown added an extra touch of sophistication, while her sleek tied-back hairstyle, glossy makeup, and bold black mascara completed the glamorous ensemble.
This stunning appearance follows the massive success of Kriti's recent film, Crew, which has garnered widespread acclaim. She is currently preparing for her upcoming production, Do Patti, which has already generated significant buzz among fans.
Kriti's impressive sense of style, combined with her dedication to her craft, keeps her in the spotlight, and her fashion choices never fail to make headlines. Her latest look, simple yet captivating, showcases her penchant for effortlessly blending class and glamour, making her one of the most stylish and talented stars in the industry today.