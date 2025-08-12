  • Menu
KRK Criticises ‘War 2’ Advance Booking, Says It’s Far Behind ‘Coolie’

Film critic KRK calls War 2’s advance booking “disappointing” after revealing it’s three times lower than Coolie. Hrithik Roshan starrer nets ₹4 crore, while Coolie earns ₹21 crore in pre-sales.

Film critic and actor KRK has shared his views on the advance booking numbers of War 2 and Coolie ahead of their releases. In his tweet, he revealed that as of today at 7:30 PM, War 2 has sold 32,118 tickets at PVR INOX for Thursday, 14th August, amounting to ₹1.15 crore net.

KRK expressed disappointment over the numbers, joking that the booking figures seemed more like those of an Arjun Kapoor film than a Hrithik Roshan starrer.

In comparison, Coolie has sold a total of 1,07,897 tickets across all languages, nearly three times more than War 2. The total all-India net worth for Coolie stands at around ₹21 crore, while War 2 is at ₹4 crore.

According to KRK, the gap shows that War 2 is “not even near” Coolie in terms of audience interest so far.

He posted this on his X account on August 11.

