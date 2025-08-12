KRK Criticises ‘War 2’ Advance Booking, Says It’s Far Behind ‘Coolie’

Film critic and actor KRK has shared his views on the advance booking numbers of War 2 and Coolie ahead of their releases. In his tweet, he revealed that as of today at 7:30 PM, War 2 has sold 32,118 tickets at PVR INOX for Thursday, 14th August, amounting to ₹1.15 crore net.

KRK expressed disappointment over the numbers, joking that the booking figures seemed more like those of an Arjun Kapoor film than a Hrithik Roshan starrer.

In comparison, Coolie has sold a total of 1,07,897 tickets across all languages, nearly three times more than War 2. The total all-India net worth for Coolie stands at around ₹21 crore, while War 2 is at ₹4 crore.

According to KRK, the gap shows that War 2 is “not even near” Coolie in terms of audience interest so far.

He posted this on his X account on August 11.