Kshame Irali Thande” Wraps Shoot; Moog Suresh Steps Behind the Camera for the First Time

Bengaluru: The Kannada film “Kshame Irali Thande” has successfully wrapped up shooting, marking the directorial debut of popular comedy actor Moog Suresh. The film, produced and directed by M. N. Suresh, promises to deliver a powerful and emotional narrative rooted in middle-class realities.

Speaking about his first venture behind the camera, Suresh said, “I’ve spent decades making people laugh, but this story made me cry. It’s a film about a father who silently sacrifices everything for his child, and I knew I had to tell it as honestly as possible.”

Written by S. Harish, who has also crafted the screenplay and dialogues, “Kshame Irali Thande” explores the life of a government employee who gives up his own dreams to secure a better future for his son. The director describes it as “a tribute to countless unseen heroes in every household.”

Cinematography is handled by Suryakant, while Muthuraj is in charge of editing. Post-production is currently underway.

The film stars Manjunath Hegde, Renuka Bali, Shreemant, Moog Suresh, Rekha Sagar, and Vinya Shetty, along with a talented supporting cast.

Moog Suresh added, “This is not just a story — it’s an experience. We’ve tried to keep it as raw and relatable as possible. I want audiences to walk out of the theatre and hug their parents.”

With the filming completed, the makers are now eyeing a release later this year. Industry insiders say the film could be one of the most emotionally engaging releases of the season.

“Kshame Irali Thande” aims to blend strong storytelling with heartfelt performances, offering a fresh cinematic experience for audiences looking for depth beyond entertainment.