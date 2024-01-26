KTR, Jr NTR wishes Chiru and former VP Naidu for Padma Shri awards

Hyderabad: Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and veteran film actor Chiranjeevi, who were selected for the Padma Vibhushan Award, were congratulated by BRS working president and former Minister KTR. He also congratulated Chindu Yakshaganam, artiste Gaddam Sammaiah, Burra Veena artiste, Dasari Kondappa, Velu Ananda Chari, Kethawat Somlal, Kurella Vithalacharya who were selected for the Padma Shri award from Telangana.

Movie star Jr. NTR also wished Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi. Congratulations to all the Padma awardees. He hoped that their achievements will inspire generations to come.