Kurchini Madatha Petti: Mahesh Babu uses this catchy phrase for a mass number

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela are set to captivate audiences with their energetic performance in the upcoming mass number, "Kurchini Madatha Petti," from the film “Guntur Kaaram,” directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The team has unveiled a promotional snippet of the song on social media, offering a glimpse into what promises to be an exhilarating and foot-tapping sequence.

From the released promo, it is evident that "KurchiniMadatha Petti" is designed as a high-energy mass number that is likely to have fans leaping from their seats in theaters. Leveraging the power of viral phrases, the team has incorporated the catchy phrase, "KurchiniMadatha Petti," into the lyrics, aiming to make the song an instant viral hit.

Mahesh Babu, known for his on-screen charisma, appears to have dedicated effort to elevate his dance skills, matching the infectious energy brought by Sreeleela. The promo hints at a visual and musical spectacle that is sure to be a treat for fans in theaters. The song's lyrics are penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry, with Thaman handling the composition. While the singer's identity is yet to be revealed, the full song is scheduled for release tomorrow.

“Guntur Kaaram” also stars Meenakshi Choudhary in a significant role, adding to the film's appeal. With the promo released, "KurchiniMadatha Petti" anticipates becoming a chartbuster, creating a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.